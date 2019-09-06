Hundreds Gather To Honor Fallen State Trooper Sanchez

Fallen state trooper Moises Sanchez was honored Friday afternoon at a memorial service in Edinburg.

Trooper Moises Sanchez died August 24th after being hospitalized in April with gunshot wounds he received on duty. Over 300 people paid their respects Thursday during a visitation at Legacy Chapels, and hundreds more attended Friday’s service at Bert Ogden Arena.

The funeral was held from 1 to 2:30 p.m., and it was followed by a private burial service at Rio Grande Valley Veterans Cemetery in Mission.