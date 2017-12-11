Home NATIONAL Hundreds In Hollywood March Against Sexual Harassment
Hundreds In Hollywood March Against Sexual Harassment
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Hundreds In Hollywood March Against Sexual Harassment

0
0
HOLLYWOOD
now viewing

Hundreds In Hollywood March Against Sexual Harassment

6740a8a3-39c5-4954-94ff-92487200f1d1
now playing

Mistrial Declared In First Trial Stemming From Waco Biker Gang Shootout

DONALD TRUMP AND TRAN DAI QUANG
now playing

Trumps Offers To Mediate In Protracted South China Sea Feud

Fethullah Gulen
now playing

Turkey Denies Report Of Plan To Kidnap Cleric Gulen From US

RODRIGO DUTERTE AND DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Unlikely To Rebuke Duterte For Drug War Killings

EARTHQUAKE
now playing

Iran Reports At Least 61 Dead, 300 Hurt In Quake

Trump+and+Putin1
now playing

Ex-Official: Putin Cleverly Playing To Trump Ego

GOVERNOR GREG ABBOTT
now playing

Texas Governor Wants To Double State Guard In Wake Of Harvey

CHURCH SHOOTING TEXAS SUTHERLAND SPRINGS SHOOTING
now playing

Tiny Texas Town Turns Inward In Wake Of Mass Shooting

CHURCH
now playing

Barbeque Hauls In Donations For Church Shooting Victims

crime violent crime
now playing

Son Charged With July Slaying Of Father

(AP) – Harvey Weinstein accuser Lauren Sivan and Oscar-winning producer Cathy Schulman are among the hundreds of women, men and children who gathered in the heart of Hollywood on Sunday afternoon for a pair of dual marches protesting sexual harassment.

The Take Back the Workplace March and the #MeToo Survivors March joined forces on Sunset Boulevard chanting sing-songy phrases like “Harvey Weinstein is a joke, women workers just got woke,” to “Not in pots, not in plants, keep your junk inside your pants.”

Schulman, who presides over the advocacy group Women in Film, told the crowd that the sexual harassment problem can’t be fixed by just weeding out sex criminals. Women, she said, have to be protected from prejudice and abuse. She encouraged diversifying workplaces and reforming human resources.

Related posts:

  1. George Takei, Richard Dreyfuss Respond In Harassment Scandal
  2. Sex Harassment Complaint Leads To Firing Of Alton Police Chief
  3. Former Church Pastor Accused Of Sexual Misconduct With Minor
Related Posts
Trump+and+Putin1

Ex-Official: Putin Cleverly Playing To Trump Ego

jsalinas 0
GOVERNOR GREG ABBOTT

Texas Governor Wants To Double State Guard In Wake Of Harvey

jsalinas 0
POLICE BADGE

Sex Harassment Complaint Leads To Firing Of Alton Police Chief

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video