Hundreds March Through San Juan Streets In Memory Of César Chávez

Hundreds of people are honoring farm workers rights activist César Chávez during the 16th Annual César Chávez March. The event honors the labor leader and activist’s decades long work in support of farm workers rights.

The outdoor commemoration near San Juan’s Municipal Park on Saturday was hosted by La Unión Del Pueblo Entero or LUPE started by Dolores Huerta who founded the United Farm Workers along with Chávez. The focus this year is to bring attention to the plight of asylum seeking immigrant families separated at border ports of entry.

