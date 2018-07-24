Home WORLD Hundreds Missing After Hydroelectric Dam Collapses In Laos
Hundreds Missing After Hydroelectric Dam Collapses In Laos
WORLD
0

Hundreds Missing After Hydroelectric Dam Collapses In Laos

0
0
B3-BF091_0724la_G_20180724051012
now viewing

Hundreds Missing After Hydroelectric Dam Collapses In Laos

WE DONT TIP TERRORISTS RECEIPT
now playing

'We don't Tip Terrorist' Message A Hoax, Restaurant Now Says

paul-ryan759
now playing

House Speaker: Putin Will Not Be Invited To Address Congress

JEFF SESSIONS
now playing

Sessions Laughs Off "Lock Her Up" Chant At DC Speech

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Suspect Sought After Gunfire Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Hurt

800 (6)
now playing

Toronto Police Delving Into Life Of Gunman In Mass Shooting

800 (5)
now playing

AIDS Drugs Show More Promise For Preventing New Infections

download
now playing

Police Arrest Suspect In Oakland Train Station Stabbing

south-korea-north-korea-dismantling-rocket-facility-6f18b7406cb6cb4f
now playing

US Group: North Korea Dismantling Key Launch Site Facilities

WireAP_ddf3e67d64994c6fb8b66e51a4d036ba_12x5_992
now playing

Toronto Shooter's Neighbors Knew Nothing Of Mental Illness

5b56345101d94.image
now playing

Turkey Offers Greece Help Fighting Fires

(AP) – State media say a hydroelectric dam has collapsed in southeastern Laos, leaving several people confirmed dead and hundreds missing.
The official Lao news agency KPL reported Tuesday that the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam in Attapeu province collapsed Monday evening, releasing large amounts of water and sweeping away houses, leaving more than more than 6,600 people homeless.
The dam was constructed by a joint venture led by South Korean companies, with Thai and Lao partners. It was scheduled to open this year, but it was unclear if it had begun operating.

Related posts:

  1. Hundreds Of Families Still In Galveston Hotels After Harvey
  2. House Speaker: Putin Will Not Be Invited To Address Congress
  3. Iran Protests Have Violent Night; At Least 12 Dead Overall
  4. Lawmaker: Changes Must Wait For Investigation
Related Posts
800 (6)

Toronto Police Delving Into Life Of Gunman In Mass Shooting

Zack Cantu 0
download

Police Arrest Suspect In Oakland Train Station Stabbing

Zack Cantu 0
south-korea-north-korea-dismantling-rocket-facility-6f18b7406cb6cb4f

US Group: North Korea Dismantling Key Launch Site Facilities

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video