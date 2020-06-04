Hundreds Of Federal Agents Descend On DC To Quell Violence

(AP) – Hundreds of federal agents have descended on the nation’s capital aiming to prevent any more of the violence that has erupted in Washington during protests over the police death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. More than 100 Drug Enforcement Administration agents are part of the massive federal response by the Trump administration aimed at quelling the unrest.

Scores of heavily armed federal officers in tactical gear have been on the district’s streets for days, after demonstrators set fires, broke store windows and stole items from the shelves and left police officers injured. Officials say in addition to crowd control, the agents are serving a vital role by helping to relieve the Metropolitan Police Department so it can handle other emergencies.