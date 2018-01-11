Hundreds Of Google Employees Protest In NYC

(AP) – Hundreds of Google employees in New York are walking off the job and gathering at a nearby park. It’s part of a worldwide protest employees are staging to complain about Google’s handling of sexual-misconduct claims. Signs they are carrying have such messages as “Don’t Be Evil” and “Not OK Google.” Designer Leeung Li Jo says she wants to show support for the “MeToo” movement “so we can have a comfortable working environment.” The organizers are calling for an end to forced arbitration in cases of harassment and discrimination.

A week ago, a New York Times story detailed allegations of sexual misconduct against the creator of Google’s Android software, Andy Rubin. The report said Rubin received a $90 million severance package in 2014 even though Google thought the allegations were credible. Rubin has denied the allegations.