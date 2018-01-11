Home NATIONAL Hundreds Of Google Employees Protest In NYC
Hundreds Of Google Employees Protest In NYC
NATIONAL
0

Hundreds Of Google Employees Protest In NYC

0
0
GOOGLE SAN FRANCISCO
now viewing

Hundreds Of Google Employees Protest In NYC

SHOOTING
now playing

Teenager Who Fired Pellet Gun Fatally Shot By Deputies

UK village resents being used in US midterm election post
now playing

UK Village Resents Being Used In US Midterm Election Post

DONALD TRUMP AND MIGRANTS
now playing

Trump Expected To Announce Plan To Deny Asylum

Robert Bowers
now playing

Pittsburgh Synagogue Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

GAVEL LAW JUDGE JURY ATTORNY LAWYER
now playing

Jury Awards $68,000 To Family Of Girl Burned On Neck By Rope

BODY FOUND
now playing

Missing-Girl Investigation Leads To Remains Of A Small Child

FBI
now playing

Chief: FBI Agent's Claims 'not supported' By Houston Review

GAVEL
now playing

Innocence Project Aids Ex-Prosecutor In Wrongful Termination

Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas
now playing

Spokesman: Texas Rep. O'Rourke Got Threats From Bomb Suspect

MIGRANT CARAVAN
now playing

Officials In Cameron County Getting Ready For Migrant Caravan Arrival

(AP) – Hundreds of Google employees in New York are walking off the job and gathering at a nearby park. It’s part of a worldwide protest employees are staging to complain about Google’s handling of sexual-misconduct claims.  Signs they are carrying have such messages as “Don’t Be Evil” and “Not OK Google.”  Designer Leeung Li Jo says she wants to show support for the “MeToo” movement “so we can have a comfortable working environment.”  The organizers are calling for an end to forced arbitration in cases of harassment and discrimination.

A week ago, a New York Times story detailed allegations of sexual misconduct against the creator of Google’s Android software, Andy Rubin. The report said Rubin received a $90 million severance package in 2014 even though Google thought the allegations were credible. Rubin has denied the allegations.

Related posts:

  1. Google Employees To Walk Out To Protest Treatment Of Women
Related Posts
DONALD TRUMP AND MIGRANTS

Trump Expected To Announce Plan To Deny Asylum

jsalinas 0
Robert Bowers

Pittsburgh Synagogue Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

jsalinas 0
51926d52-56af-4d53-86e4-9b448c68e14a-large16x9_AP18304546448456

Federal Health Care Website Up And Running After Slow Start

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video