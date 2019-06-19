TEXAS

Hundreds Of New State Laws Now In Effect

Now that the Texas legislative session is over and the governor’s veto deadline is past, 477 new state laws are already in effect.

In order to take immediate effect, a bill has to be supported by at least two-thirds of senators and representatives. New laws already in effect include the ban on red-light cameras, a statewide plan to deal with flooding, permission for farmers to grow hemp, and a longer list of ailments eligible for treatment by medical marijuana.

More than 800 other new laws take effect on September 1st, the start of the fiscal year.

