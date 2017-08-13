Home LOCAL Hundreds Turn Out To Protest Border Wall Through Hidalgo County
Hundreds Turn Out To Protest Border Wall Through Hidalgo County
Hundreds of protesters gathered in Hidalgo County over the weekend to march and show solidarity against President Trump’s proposed border wall. In what was described as the nation’s first major protest against the wall, demonstrators Saturday walked across the earthen flood control levee south of Mission where some of the first sections of the wall would be built.

The spiritual protest ended at the tiny century-old La Lomita chapel, which serves as the symbol of the city of Mission but which would be cut off from the city by the proposed wall. Protesters gathered again Sunday in the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge where hundreds stood atop the levee, hand-in-hand, in an effort to draw attention to the environmental and economic damage the wall would bring.

