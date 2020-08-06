Hurricane Alpha? Amped Up Season Forecast, Names May Run Out

(Ap)–Hurricane season has already been busy this year, but forecasters say it should get even nastier soon.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Thursday increased its forecast for the number of named storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes this year to far above normal.

Colorado State University, which pioneered hurricane season forecasting, is calling for twice the number of named storms and hurricanes this year – 24 of them. That means the season likely will run out of traditional names and start to use Greek letters. There already have been nine named storms. And on average 90% of hurricane activity happens after Aug. 6.