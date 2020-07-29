Hurricane Hanna Damage Assessments Underway

For the third time in three years, FEMA teams are in the Rio Grande Valley assessing the damage done during a major weather event – this time Hurricane Hanna. It’s believed hundreds of homes were damaged – either by the winds or by the near-record amounts of rain dumped on portions of the Valley.

FEMA personnel are fanning out across some of the hardest hit and still-flooded areas, including southwestern Hidalgo County, the Delta, northern Cameron County, and much of Willacy County.

County officials are conducting their own assessments of the damage to homes, as well as to public buildings and infrastructure. A preliminary dollar estimate of the hurricane damage is also still being tallied.