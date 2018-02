(Coastal Bend, TX) — A baby boom is prevalent six months after Hurricane Harvey. Doctor’s in the Coastal Bend say they’re seeing an 80-percent jump in pregnancies across the areas where the powerful storm hit.

Dr. Roxanna Doucet says her theory is people were locked up in close quarters during the storm and didn’t have much else to do. The Corpus Christi Medical Center has seen about 70 women in the past couple of weeks, all about six months pregnant.