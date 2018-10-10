Home NATIONAL Hurricane Michael Makes Landfall As Category 4 Storm
Hurricane Michael Makes Landfall As Category 4 Storm
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Hurricane Michael Makes Landfall As Category 4 Storm

0
0
HURRICANE MICHALE MAKES LANDFALL
now viewing

Hurricane Michael Makes Landfall As Category 4 Storm

Nauman Hussain
now playing

Lawyer Says Limo Service Operator Isn't Guilty

HURRICANE MICHAEL
now playing

Turbocharged: How Michael Got 55 Percent Stronger In 1 Day

FBI
now playing

FBI Chief Says 'usual process met in Kavanaugh probe

Jamal Khashoggi MISSING JOURNALIST VIDEO
now playing

Video Shows Suspects In Saudi Writer's Disappearance

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Wants Answers About Missing Saudi Writer

LIMOUSINE CRASH NEW YORK OCT 2018
now playing

State Police Arrest Limousine Company Operator

EL PASO POLICEMAN AIMING GUN AT KIDS
now playing

Police Officer Who Aimed Gun At Children Sued

Shooting+-+Gun+and+Tape
now playing

Federal Prisoner Dies In Shooting

JUNCTION TEXAS FLOOD 10-08-2018
now playing

Search Resumes For 4 People Missing In West Texas Flooding

La Feria Fire Department Adding Full Time Firefighters To Volunteer Staff

Hurricane Michael is coming ashore along the coast of the Florida Panhandle. The National Hurricane Center’s latest update puts the eyewall of the Category 4 storm just 20 miles south of Panama City, Florida.

Forecasters say life-threatening storm surges and catastrophic winds are now moving onshore. The Gulf County Emergency Operations Center is reporting wind gusts topping 100 miles per hour. The National Weather Service is issuing a dire warning as Michael is expected to be the worst storm to ever hit Florida.

Related posts:

  1. Find KURV 710 AM on the new Radio Para Mi App
  2. La Feria Fire Department Adding Full Time Firefighters To Volunteer Staff
  3. Tropical Storm Warning For Los Cabos Due To Hurricane Norma
  4. Turbocharged: How Michael Got 55 Percent Stronger In 1 Day
Related Posts
Nauman Hussain

Lawyer Says Limo Service Operator Isn’t Guilty

jsalinas 0
HURRICANE MICHAEL

Turbocharged: How Michael Got 55 Percent Stronger In 1 Day

jsalinas 0
FBI

FBI Chief Says ‘usual process met in Kavanaugh probe

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video