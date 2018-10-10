Hurricane Michael Makes Landfall As Category 4 Storm

Hurricane Michael is coming ashore along the coast of the Florida Panhandle. The National Hurricane Center’s latest update puts the eyewall of the Category 4 storm just 20 miles south of Panama City, Florida.

Forecasters say life-threatening storm surges and catastrophic winds are now moving onshore. The Gulf County Emergency Operations Center is reporting wind gusts topping 100 miles per hour. The National Weather Service is issuing a dire warning as Michael is expected to be the worst storm to ever hit Florida.