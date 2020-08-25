Hurricane, Storm Surge Warnings In Place For TX, LA Gulf Coast

Hurricane and storm surge warnings are now in place for portions of the Texas and Louisiana gulf coasts ahead of Hurricane Laura.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Laura has maximum sustained winds of 75 miles-per-hour and is moving to the west-northwest at 16 miles-per-hour. The storm is located about 585 miles southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Tropical storm warnings remain in place as well as along the Texas-Louisiana gulf coast. Hurricane Laura is expected to become a major hurricane when it makes landfall, which could come as early as Wednesday night.