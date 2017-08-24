Home TEXAS Hurricane Warning Issued For Texas Coast
Hurricane Warning Issued For Texas Coast
Hurricane Warning Issued For Texas Coast

Hurricane Warning Issued For Texas Coast

(AP) – A hurricane warning has been issued for a section of Texas’ Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Harvey approaches.
The warning, issued Thursday morning, covers an area from Port Mansfield to Matagorda.
The storm’s maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 kph) but the U.S. National Hurricane Center says Harvey is expected to strengthen to a hurricane by Friday, when it’s expected to approach the southern Texas coast.
As of 5 a.m. EDT, the storm was centered about 370 miles (595 kilometers) southeast of Port Mansfield and was moving north near 10 mph (17 kph).

