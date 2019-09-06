Hurricane Warnings And Watches Issued In Canada

(AP) – New hurricane warnings and watches have been issued for eastern Canada as Hurricane Dorian crawls up the East Coast. Tropical Storm warnings have also been issued for parts of Maine, Massachusetts and Delaware.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says hurricane conditions are expected in eastern Nova Scotia on Saturday. The storm is moving away from North Carolina’s coast after making landfall Friday morning on the Outer Banks. Dorian’s center is about 125 miles (200 kilometers) northeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and is moving northeast near 21 mph (34 kph).

The hurricane center says Dorian is expected to increase its forward speed through Saturday night. Earlier this week, the storm slammed the Bahamas, killing at least 30 people and obliterating countless homes.