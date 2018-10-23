Hurricane Willa Could Hammer Carolinas

A huge hurricane in the Pacific could soon be making its way towards the Carolinas once again.

Hurricane Willa is expected to slam into Mexico with 145-mile-an-hour winds today. Remnants of the storm could hammer North and South Carolina later this week. It’s expected to weaken to a tropical depression as it crosses Texas but forecasters say the storm will bring heavy rain to Georgia and the Carolinas by Thursday night.

North and South Carolina could be in for more flooding after Hurricane Florence and Tropical Storm Michael saturated the ground in the past month.