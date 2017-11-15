Home LOCAL Judge Orders $10 Million Bond For San Benito Man Accused Of Killing Wife
39-year-old Alvaro Mata murdered his wife Jessica Cortina
A San Benito man Wednesday morning was ordered jailed on a $10 million bond on a charge of murder, a day after being arrested for killing his wife. 39-year-old Alvaro Mata was apprehended hours after Cameron County sheriff’s deputies found the body of 36-year-old Jessica Cortina in the bedroom of the couple’s home early Tuesday morning. Investigators say a domestic dispute turned violent and Mata grabbed a gun and opened fire, hitting her in the chest.

Cortina was a teacher at Wilson Elementary School in Primera. School officials continue to have additional counselors on hand to help students and staff cope with the loss.

