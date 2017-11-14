Husband Arrested In Slaying Of Harlingen ISD Elementary School Teacher

A San Benito man is under arrest and facing a charge of murder in the death of his wife Monday night. 39-year-old Alvaro Mata was apprehended Tuesday morning, hours after the body of 39-year-old Jessica Cortina was discovered.

Cameron County sheriff’s officials are not yet saying where Cortina was found, how she was killed, nor providing any other circumstances surrounding her death.

Cortina was a teacher at Wilson Elementary School in Primera, and Harlingen ISD officials placed the campus on lockdown overnight, as a precaution, as sheriff’s deputies searched for the suspect.

The lockdown was lifted at around 8 in the morning. School officials have brought in additional counselors to provide students and staff with any assistance they may need.