Husband Of Missing Woman Arrested

Active-duty US Air Force Maj. Andre McDonald, right, is escorted Sunday, March 3, 2019 to the Bexar County Magistrate center where where Sheriff Javier Salazar says he will be charged with tampering with evidence in the disappearance of his 29-year-old wife, Andreen McDonald. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

The husband of a missing San Antonio woman is in custody. Police say Andre McDonald is in jail on two-million dollars bond and is accused of tampering with evidence in relation to the disappearance of Andreen McDonald.

Andreen went missing last Friday and several pieces of evidence including an ax, shovel, trash bags, and jugs of gas have been found in Andre’s possession.

Investigators say they believe Andre killed Andreen and used those items to dispose of her body but he’s refusing to talk to them.