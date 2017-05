Homicide investigators say evidence is now indicating it was a murder-suicide that claimed the lives of a Lasara couple. Willacy County Sheriff Larry Spence says he’s still waiting for autopsy results, but that it appears Donald and Sandra Durbin had been shot, and that a rifle found at the scene was the deadly weapon. Spence didn’t reveal who fired the weapon or what the motivation was. The Durbins were found in their home along County Road 28-hundred, west of Lasara.