I.C.E. Criminal Immigrant Roundup Nabs Dozens In The Valley
I.C.E. Criminal Immigrant Roundup Nabs Dozens In The Valley

More than 3 dozen criminal immigrants have been arrested in Harlingen – as part of a statewide ICE roundup that has put 150 convicted foreign nationals behind bars, and in line to be deported.

The crackdown was carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers over a 12-day period ending March 31st. Those arrested had been convicted of crimes including sexual assault, aggravated assault, human trafficking, and drunken driving.

One of the 38 apprehended in Harlingen had been convicted of intoxication manslaughter. Besides the 38 criminal immigrants rounded up in Harlingen, 29 were arrested in Laredo, 62 in San Antonio, and 24 in Austin and Waco.

