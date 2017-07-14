Home TEXAS IBM Lobbies Against Texas ‘bathroom bill’
IBM Lobbies Against Texas ‘bathroom bill’
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

IBM Lobbies Against Texas ‘bathroom bill’

0
0
IBM
now viewing

IBM Lobbies Against Texas ‘bathroom bill’

PLANE-CRASH
now playing

Pilot, Passenger Identified In East Texas Plane Crash

greg-abbott-tx-governor
now playing

Texas Gov. Abbott Begins Re-Election Bid With No Rivals Yet

Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz
now playing

2 Men Charged In Killings Of 4 Missing Men

NO WHINNING POPE DOOR MESSAGE
now playing

No Whining: Pope's Humor Intact Despite Rough Few Weeks

Raymond Licon Jr.
now playing

Police: Texas Officer Argued On Phone As Son Drowned In Tub

MEDICAL DOCTORS
now playing

AMA Says New GOP Health Care Effort Falls Short

FACEBOOK
now playing

Should Police Be Allowed To Shame Suspects On Facebook?

JIMMY CARTER
now playing

Spokeswoman: Jimmy Carter Out Of Hospital After Rehydration

JERUSALEM SHRINE REMAINS CLOSED
now playing

Jerusalem Shrine To Remain Closed After Attack

DONALD TRUMP JR
now playing

Schiff Calls New Details 'disturbing'

(AP) – A technology company is taking out full-page advertisements in Texas newspapers opposing the state’s proposed bathroom legislation that would limit which restrooms transgender people can use.

The Dallas Morning News reports that IBM’s ad war against the legislation says it discriminates against transgender Texans.  The company also plans to send 20 employees, including top executives, to express their opposition to the bill at the state Capitol on Tuesday, when state lawmakers will reconvene for a special legislative session.

Gov. Greg Abbott has called a special session to address some unresolved issues, including the bathroom bill, after it failed to pass during the regular session this year.  IBM is one of several companies, including Apple and Facebook, to oppose the bill.

Related posts:

  1. Trial Ordered For Texas Detective Whose Gun Used In Suicide
  2. Cameron County Joins Fight Against SB4
  3. McAllen To Sue State Over Communication Tower Ruling
  4. Provisional Plan Approved To Restore Bahia Grande
Related Posts
PLANE-CRASH

Pilot, Passenger Identified In East Texas Plane Crash

jsalinas 0
greg-abbott-tx-governor

Texas Gov. Abbott Begins Re-Election Bid With No Rivals Yet

jsalinas 0
Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz

2 Men Charged In Killings Of 4 Missing Men

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video