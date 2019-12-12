ICE Arrested Fewer In 2019 As Resources Shifted To Border

(AP) – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say they have arrested fewer people during the 2019 budget year than last year. That’s in part because resources were shifted to help handle a surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. ICE is the Homeland Security agency tasked with interior enforcement. ICE enforcement and removal officers arrest and detain immigrants in the U.S. illegally.

Acting Director Matt Albence says there were 143,000 arrests made in the year that ended Sept. 30. That’s about 13,000 fewer than in the 2018 budget year. Albence says the average number of immigrants in detention was 50,165.