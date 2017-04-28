ICE Audit Casts Doubt On Success Of President Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

An internal audit is indicating the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Bureau may not be equipped to handle the new demands of the Trump administration.

A 20-page report by the DHS Office of Inspector General points to mismanagement of current immigration cases and insufficient training of ICE agents. During their research, the inspectors found that ICE agents were already swamped with cases involving undocumented immigrants.

President Trump has implemented a crackdown on undocumented immigrants in the U.S. But the report indicates the actions will do little good because of the extensive backlog of cases.