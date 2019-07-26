ICE Conducts I-9 Compliance Operation In The Valley

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement Bureau is conducting a workplace compliance operation in the Rio Grande Valley. ICE agents have been delivering I-9 audit notices to several local businesses, alerting them that they’ll be inspected to determine if their employees are authorized to work in the U.S.

In a statement, ICE says agents will be inspecting the companies’ I-9 forms and hiring records to verify the employment eligibility of their workers. Those businesses not in compliance face fines and other penalties.