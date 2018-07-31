Home NATIONAL ICE Officials Questioned Over Family Separations
ICE Officials Questioned Over Family Separations
ICE Officials Questioned Over Family Separations

ICE IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORECEMENT
ICE Officials Questioned Over Family Separations

(AP) – Top federal immigration officials are defending their handling of the Trump administration’s now-abandoned family separation policy before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Matthew Albence is an executive associate director at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Under questioning by Illinois Democratic Sen. Richard Durbin, Albence says the agency has records documenting decisions by hundreds of migrant parents to leave the U.S. without their children. Senators have expressed doubt that many parents willingly left their children behind.

Albence is also defending his agency’s treatment of detained immigrants following reports that some suffered sexual and other forms of abuse at government detention facilities. He says he’s “very comfortable” with immigrants’ treatment.  Acting Chief Carla L. Provost of the U.S. Border Patrol says, “We do not leave our humanity behind when we report for duty.”

