Home NATIONAL Ice Threat Lingers For Some Midwest States; Storms In Texas
Ice Threat Lingers For Some Midwest States; Storms In Texas
NATIONAL
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Ice Threat Lingers For Some Midwest States; Storms In Texas

0
0
ICE STORM
now viewing

Ice Threat Lingers For Some Midwest States; Storms In Texas

Dallas Cowboys v Green Bay Packers
now playing

Weather Strands Fans, Players After Dallas-Green Bay Game

police-shooting-scrime-scene-generic
now playing

Police: 2 In Custody After Bullets Hit Officers' Car

Lightning over the field
now playing

Powerful Texas Storm Delivers Damaging Winds, Heavy Rain

MEXICO NIGHT CLUB SHOOTING PLAYA DEL CARMEN-2
now playing

Police: 5 Killed In Shooting At Nightclub At Mexican Resort

flag_of_iran-svg
now playing

UN: Iran Removes Sensitive Nuclear Equipment From Site

IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL
now playing

Obama Issues Warning On 1st Anniversary Of Iran Nuclear Deal

2017-presidential-ignauguration
now playing

Trump People Respond To Democrats Planning To Skip Inauguration

MARTIN LUTHER KING-1
now playing

King's Legacy Celebrated As Trump, Lewis Duel Lingers

AP_604955147027
now playing

Trump Again Rattles Europe

GUANTANAMO BAY PRISONERS GEN SMALL
now playing

Oman Says It Accepts 10 Guantanamo Bay Inmates At US Request

(AP) — A few states in the Midwest again are on alert for icy conditions, while strong storms are moving through the Houston area.  While the weekend’s storm caused travel issues in parts of Oklahoma and Kansas, some meteorologists acknowledged it fell short of dire forecasts.  Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa are expected to see a mix of rain and freezing rain on Monday.

Strong storms moved through Houston on Monday morning, following a night of storms.  There was at least one tornado in Texas on Sunday evening, and severe weather kept some fans, the Packers and a few Cowboys inside Dallas’ AT&T Stadium for more than hour after the NFL divisional playoff game on Sunday night.

Related posts:

  1. Powerful Texas Storm Delivers Damaging Winds, Heavy Rain
  2. Storm Damages More Than 30 Homes In Small Texas City
  3. Weather Strands Fans, Players After Dallas-Green Bay Game
  4. Police: 2 Texas Girls Die After Jumping From Parking Garage
Related Posts
Dallas Cowboys v Green Bay Packers

Weather Strands Fans, Players After Dallas-Green Bay Game

jsalinas 0
police-shooting-scrime-scene-generic

Police: 2 In Custody After Bullets Hit Officers’ Car

jsalinas 0
Lightning over the field

Powerful Texas Storm Delivers Damaging Winds, Heavy Rain

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video