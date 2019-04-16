ICE Walks Back Deportation Of Fallen Soldier’s Husband

Immigration officials are doing an about-face after deporting the spouse of a U.S. soldier killed in Afghanistan.

Jose Gonzalez Carranza was arrested in Arizona last week on his way to work and deported to Nogales, Mexico. Carranza came to the U.S. illegally in 2004, when he was a teenager and married Barbara Vieyra. After her death nearly nine years ago he was granted a status known as parole in place. It allows illegal immigrants to stay in the U.S. without the threat of being deported. His deportation forced the couple’s 12-year-old daughter to move in with her grandparents.

After days of criticism and growing media attention, authorities reversed the decision and allowed Carranza to re-enter the U.S. yesterday.