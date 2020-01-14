Idea To Dismiss Articles Of Impeachment Cools In Senate

Senate Republicans are signaling they will reject the idea of simply voting to dismiss the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. As the House prepares to send the charges to the chamber, senators are still negotiating the ground rules for the historic trial. Trump has suggested Republicans could dismiss the charges. But key senators say that is not likely and they want to hear the case. Trump is charged with abuse of power for pushing Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden. He also faces a charge of obstruction of Congress in the probe. Trump says he did nothing wrong.
