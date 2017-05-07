Home LOCAL Identities Of Local School District Employees Accidentally Made Public
Employees of more than a dozen school districts in the Valley are learning that their personal information was recently visible on the internet. Channel 5 News reports the Texas Association of School Boards has notified employees of 14 local school districts that their names and Social Security numbers were potentially at risk. The information became visible through a website application the Association uses to report wages to the Texas Workforce Commission. The TASB says it removed the application from its website when it learned of the leak, but it’s not clear how long the employees’ personal information was visible. The TASB says it’s not known if any identities have been compromised, but it’s urging employees to check their billing statements for any unauthorized transactions. The Association is also providing employees a 1-year membership to an identity fraud and credit monitoring system.
Among the 14 school districts affected are the McAllen, Mission, La Joya, Edcouch-Elsa, Weslaco, and South Texas ISD’s.

