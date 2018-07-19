Home NATIONAL If DNA Shows Health Risks, Most Want To Know
If DNA Shows Health Risks, Most Want To Know
If DNA Shows Health Risks, Most Want To Know

GENE DNA
If DNA Shows Health Risks, Most Want To Know

Senate Goes On Record Against Putin Offer

Feds Holding Cousin Of Tamaulipas Governor's Wife For Suspected Drug Cash Smuggling

Trump Slams Rate Increases By Independent Federal Reserve

Farmers Fret And Wait As US-China Trade War Escalates

Olympic Figure Skating Medalist Denis Ten Killed

New York State Launches Tax Probe Of Trump Foundation

1 Released From Hospital After Army Depot Blast

Nicaragua Marks 1979 Revolution Amid Protests, Bloodshed

Facebook To Remove Rumors Instigating Violence

DHS Head Hedges On Russian Election Meddling

(AP) – Curiosity about ancestry is the main reason Americans seek genetic testing. But large segments of the public also want to know if they’re at risk for various medical conditions – even if they can’t do anything about it.

A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows 60 percent of people want to know if they carry a gene associated with a disease that’s currently incurable.  It’s important to remember a DNA test doesn’t signal destiny: For most diseases, whether you get sick depends on a mix of genetics, lifestyle and other factors.

Younger adults are especially interested in what health problems might come later, and 78 percent of that group would want to know their risk of an incurable disease.  The poll was released Thursday.

