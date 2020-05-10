IL Gov Says State Will Implement MA-Like Contact Tracing Program

Governor JB Pritzker says Illinois is following in the steps of Massachusetts as they are planning to receive a contact tracing program.

On CNN’s State of the Union, Pritzker said he believes it could be up and running in the “next few weeks.” The COVID-19 Community Tracing Collaborative in Massachusetts is designed to reach people who have come into contact with somebody who tested positive for the virus.

As for coronavirus testing, Pritzker again ripped the federal government as he says “we’re going it alone.”