Illegal Border Crossings In The Rio Grande Valley Already Higher Than Last Year

Almost seven months into this fiscal year, the number of undocumented immigrants detained in the Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley Sector has already surpassed the number of all of last fiscal year.

CBP officials say from October through Easter Sunday, about 164,000 migrants and asylum-seekers have surrendered themselves to border agents. That’s more than the estimated 162,000 immigrants detained in fiscal year 2018.

Officials say the increase is due to the ongoing surge in families and children traveling alone, mostly from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. Agents in the Valley sector say they’ve been detaining an average of about 1,100 people a day.