(Valle Hermoso, Tamaulipas) — An illegal broadcast antenna is no longer operational in the state of Tamaulipas. Yesterday, Tamaulipas newspaper “El Mañana” reported the antenna was found Saturday on a tower in Valle Hermoso southeast of Reynosa.

State security personnel and members of the Mexican Navy removed the clandestine radio repeater from the telecommunications tower. Investigators claim the broadcast equipment was used by a still unidentified criminal organization.