Illegal Business Facing Fines For Conducting Illegal Burn

The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s Office says it expect to issue citations following a fire that tore through a pallet repair and storage business north of Donna Tuesday morning.

Investigators say it appears an illegal burn in the back of the open-air business got out of control and the flames, fanned by gusty winds, then spread quickly through the hundreds of wooden pallets piled on the property.

Hidalgo County firefighters, joined by firefighters from Donna, Elsa, and Alamo, were able to douse the flames, and no one was hurt. The business is expected to be fined for conducting an illegal burn, and also for operating without a permit at the location near La Blanca Road and Mile 14 Road.