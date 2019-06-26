Illegal Dumpsite Finally Being Cleared Of Hazardous Materials

It’s taken more than six years, but cleanup is finally underway at an illegal hazardous waste dump in Cameron County.

The owner of the property, William Templeton, has made a court-ordered down payment to get the cleanup started at his rural property east of Rio Hondo. The Texas Attorney General’s Office last October had ordered Templeton’s arrest on contempt charges after he ignored for years numerous state citations ordering the property be cleared.

The site, which is full of rusted cans of paint and other hazardous chemicals, caught fire in early 2012. The flames burned for days, exposing children at a nearby elementary school and day care center, as well as rural residents, to toxins in the smoke. It’s not clear how long the property cleanup will take.