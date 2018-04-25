Illegal Immigrant Students To Get Support Center At UTRGV

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley says it will soon offer a special support center for students who are in the country illegally.

UTRGV’s new “Dream Center” is a student government project with full support from the school’s administration. The center will provide students with insight into how to understand immigration laws as well as provide regular career and academic counseling for students whose immigration status is not in order.

The UTRGV Dream Center is expected to open sometime this fall.