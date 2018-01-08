Home WORLD Illinois Priest Among Survivors Of Mexico Crash
Illinois Priest Among Survivors Of Mexico Crash
Illinois Priest Among Survivors Of Mexico Crash

Illinois Priest Among Survivors Of Mexico Crash

Woman Killed In McAllen House Fire Identified

2nd Juvenile Suspect Certified As An Adult In Rio Grande City Teen's Murder

5 Dead In Raging Shootout Among Fuel Thieves In North Mexico

Police ID Suspect In Killing Of George H.W. Bush's Doctor

Officials Say Detention Center Needs Proper Permits

Promoting Voter ID, Trump Says ID Needed To Buy Groceries

Aeromexico Crash: Stronger Planes Can Mean Fewer Fatalities

Trump Suggest Manafort Treated Worse Than Capone

District Accepts Gun Donations After School Shooting

Texas Military Base Ready For Immigrant Housing Construction

(AP) – An Illinois priest is among those who survived the crash of an Aeromexico jetliner.  The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago says the Rev. Esequiel Sanchez suffered some injuries in the Tuesday afternoon crash, but is alert and resting. He is director of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines, Illinois.  The jetliner took off from the airport in Durango, Mexico, and smashed down into a nearby field. All 103 people aboard were able to escape before fire engulfed the aircraft.

