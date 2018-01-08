Illinois Priest Among Survivors Of Mexico Crash

(AP) – An Illinois priest is among those who survived the crash of an Aeromexico jetliner. The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago says the Rev. Esequiel Sanchez suffered some injuries in the Tuesday afternoon crash, but is alert and resting. He is director of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines, Illinois. The jetliner took off from the airport in Durango, Mexico, and smashed down into a nearby field. All 103 people aboard were able to escape before fire engulfed the aircraft.