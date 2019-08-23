Illinois Residents Dies from Respiratory Illness Stems from Vaping

An Illinois resident has died after being hospitalized with a severe respiratory illness suspected to be from vaping.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has requested a team from the CDC help investigate a series of hospitalizations across the state. A total of 22 people, ranging in age from 17 to 38, have experienced the same illness after using e-cigarettes or vaping. Main symptoms of the respiratory illness included coughing, shortness of breath and fatigue.

No specific products have been identified as the primary cause of the illness and officials say it is not clear if the cases are related.