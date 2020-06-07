‘I’m one of you’: Black Firefighter Says He Was Profiled

(AP) – Officials are apologizing to a black Rhode Island firefighter who says he was racially profiled by a pair of police officers who approached him with guns drawn as he sat in a car outside his own fire station.

In an emotional interview with WPRI-TV, Terrell Paci said he was on duty, in uniform and chatting Wednesday night with a friend who was dropping off food when the unidentified officers approached, demanding to know if he was armed.

Mayor Jorge Elorza called Paci’s account “deeply disturbing” and said the city has launched an investigation. A police organization insists the incident was not racial profiling and is defending the officers involved.