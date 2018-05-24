Images Show Residents Sheltering From Cyclone

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Images circulated online from Yemen’s Socotra island show soaking wet residents attempting to find shelter from Cyclone Mekunu, which pounded the area on its path toward Oman.

The photos and video footage, which went viral Thursday, showed strong winds spiraling over the Middle Eastern island and rain, flash flooding and mudslides. Socotra, listed by UNESCO as a world natural heritage site, has a unique ecosystem and is home to rare species of plants, land snails and reptile species, many of which can be found nowhere else on the planet.

Meteorologists expected the “very severe” cyclone to strike Oman on Saturday near Salalah, the sultanate’s third-largest city and home to some 200,000 people near the country’s border with Yemen.