Imelda’s Rains Cause Delay At Houston Airport

Buffalo Bayou filled up as rain poured from the remnants of Imelda downtown, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Houston. ( Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP)

(AP) – Hundreds of flights have been canceled or delayed at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston due to heavy rain and flooding in Southeast Texas.

Airport officials reported a full ground stop Thursday morning, meaning no flights landing or departing, with flooding on some roads leading to the airport in far north Houston.

The flight tracking service FlightAware reported more than 160 flights canceled Thursday at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, with nearly 300 other flights delayed.

Airport spokeswoman Saba Abashawl (SAH’-buh AB’-uh-shawl) said some inbound flights were diverted to William P. Hobby Airport, on the south side of Houston.