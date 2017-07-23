Home TEXAS Immigrant Deaths In Tractor-Trailer Highlight Danger Of Heat
Immigrant Deaths In Tractor-Trailer Highlight Danger Of Heat
(AP) Experts say the temperature inside of the tractor-trailer where several smuggled immigrants died and many others were left in dire health would have quickly become unbearable in the Texas heat.

Authorities said they found more than three dozen people, including eight who were dead, in the truck’s trailer after an employee at the San Antonio Walmart where it was parked overnight called the police. San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said Saturday that the trailer didn’t have a working air conditioning system and the victims “were very hot to the touch.”

Thomas Homan, acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, told The Associated Press that based on initial interviews with survivors, there may have been more than 100 people in the truck, including some who were picked up by other vehicles or who fled.  This and other tragic instances of human smuggling highlight the dangers that extreme heat poses to would-be immigrants.

