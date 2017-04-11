Immigrant Girl With Cerebral Palsy Released, Now With Family

(AP) – U.S. authorities have released a 10-year-old girl with cerebral palsy who was detained after undergoing surgery last month and placed in a facility for unaccompanied immigrant minors.

The American Civil Liberties Union and U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro said Rosa Maria Hernandez was returned to her family Friday. Her parents brought her into the U.S. from Mexico in 2007 and live in Laredo, Texas.

On Oct. 24, a cousin who is an American citizen took Rosa Maria from Laredo to a children’s hospital in Corpus Christi, where she was scheduled to have emergency gallbladder surgery.

Border Patrol agents followed Rosa Maria and the cousin to the hospital and took the girl into custody after surgery.

The ACLU sued the government on Rosa Maria’s behalf Tuesday.