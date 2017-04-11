Home TEXAS Immigrant Girl With Cerebral Palsy Released, Now With Family
Immigrant Girl With Cerebral Palsy Released, Now With Family
TEXAS
0

Immigrant Girl With Cerebral Palsy Released, Now With Family

0
0
l_4600035
now viewing

Immigrant Girl With Cerebral Palsy Released, Now With Family

swim
now playing

Texas DWI Suspect Tries To Flee Officers Via Swim In Lake

61502517
now playing

1 Million Bees Killed After Northern California Truck Crash

greeting-cards-mgn
now playing

Greeting Cards Sought For Sick Boy Who May Not See Christmas

d46fbdd6e6194b0cb3f082edf20c9cee-780×507
now playing

On Eve Of Asia Trip, Trump Pays Visit To Pearl Harbor

paul-ryan759
now playing

Congressional Leaders Call For Sexual Harassment Training

images
now playing

How Russian Hackers Pried Into Clinton Campaign Emails

untitled
now playing

Sessions Gets More Criticism From Trump, Russia Questions

1509795462951
now playing

Slow The Sands Of Time Sunday, Standard Time Returning Again

HARVEY Harvey Weinstein
now playing

NYPD Building Case Against Harvey Weinstein

Sharon Seudat KILLED HER NEWBORN BABY
now playing

College Student Admits Killing Newborn; Faces 8 Years

(AP) – U.S. authorities have released a 10-year-old girl with cerebral palsy who was detained after undergoing surgery last month and placed in a facility for unaccompanied immigrant minors.

The American Civil Liberties Union and U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro said Rosa Maria Hernandez was returned to her family Friday. Her parents brought her into the U.S. from Mexico in 2007 and live in Laredo, Texas.

On Oct. 24, a cousin who is an American citizen took Rosa Maria from Laredo to a children’s hospital in Corpus Christi, where she was scheduled to have emergency gallbladder surgery.

Border Patrol agents followed Rosa Maria and the cousin to the hospital and took the girl into custody after surgery.

The ACLU sued the government on Rosa Maria’s behalf Tuesday.

Related posts:

  1. Actor Lou Diamond Phillips Arrested In Texas On DWI Charge
  2. Government Says Teen’s Lawyers Misled Them In Abortion Case
  3. Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas Hold Steady This Week
  4. Army Sergeant Gets Nearly 17 Years In Guns Case
Related Posts
swim

Texas DWI Suspect Tries To Flee Officers Via Swim In Lake

Danny Castillon 0
Sarah Nicole Henderson

Investigators: Woman Planned Daughters’ Deaths

jsalinas 0
CABO SAN LUCAS WAVE

Rogue Wave Blamed For Deaths Of Twin Sisters In Mexico

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video