Immigrant Processing And Detention Tents In The Valley Being Removed

File photo: U.S. Border Patrol agents walk down the hallway of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility near the Donna International Bridge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The immigrant processing and detention tents in the Rio Grande Valley are being taken down.

Customs and Border Protection says it’s demobilizing the soft-sided facilities in Donna, along with those in El Paso and Yuma Arizona. The agency says the number of migrants being detained by the Border Patrol has declined to the point the tent facilities are no longer needed.

The facilities were set up last summer to handle the dramatic increase in the number of Central American migrants crossing the border to seek asylum – and overwhelming Border Patrol detention stations. Those numbers have dramatically declined under the Trump administration’s Remain in Mexico program, and the more recent Send Back to Mexico order issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic.