(AP) – A Mexican woman facing deportation has taken refuge in a church in Denver, after U.S. immigration authorities denied her request to remain in the United States.

Jeanette Vizguerra skipped her scheduled check-in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in the suburb of Centennial.

An ICE spokesman says Vizguerra has two misdemeanor convictions and a judge originally issued final deportation orders for her in 2011.