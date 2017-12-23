Home TEXAS Immigrant Teen Denied Abortion Threatened To Hurt Herself
Immigrant Teen Denied Abortion Threatened To Hurt Herself
TEXAS
Immigrant Teen Denied Abortion Threatened To Hurt Herself

(AP) – A new document describes how a U.S. government official refused to approve an abortion for an immigrant teen in custody who was raped, even after the teen threatened to harm herself if forced to have the child.

The American Civil Liberties Union posted the memo Friday as part of its lawsuit over abortion access for immigrant minors held in government shelters.

The memo was sent to Scott Lloyd, director of the office that oversees the shelters, and outlines the teen’s case. It says the teen wanted an abortion even though her mother had pressured her, and that she would rather “harm herself than continue with the pregnancy.”

Lloyd denied the teen’s request, but a federal judge ruled this week in favor of the teen and another pregnant minor.

