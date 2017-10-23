Immigrant Teen Seeking Abortion Asks Court To Reconsider

(AP) – Attorneys for a pregnant teen being held in a Texas immigration facility are asking a federal appeals court to reconsider its decision not to order the government to let her obtain an abortion.

Lawyers for the 17-year-old on Sunday asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to hold another hearing before all the judges on the court.

A three-judge panel ruled against the teen Friday, giving the government until Oct. 31 to find a sponsor to take in the teen so she could get an abortion on her own.

Her lawyers have accused federal officials of unlawfully restricting the teen’s rights. But the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says it has a policy of “refusing to facilitate” abortions for minors in its care.