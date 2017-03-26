Home TEXAS Immigrants Find Sanctuary In Growing Austin Church Network
Immigrants Find Sanctuary In Growing Austin Church Network
TEXAS
Immigrants Find Sanctuary In Growing Austin Church Network

(AP) – The Austin Sanctuary Network of churches offering shelter to immigrants in the liberal Texas city is growing rapidly since President Donald Trump was elected.

More churches are exploring opening their doors to immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally and seeking sanctuary from deportation by moving into the churches. Two Austin churches have already offered sanctuary. Others in the network of more than two dozen are preparing to house immigrants or offer support for churches that open their doors.

Nationwide more than 800 churches and religious organizations are involved in the loosely organized sanctuary movement.

Volunteers say increase in churches interested in offering sanctuary has allowed them to offer more training including helping immigrants to prepare deportation defense packets.

