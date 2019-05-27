Immigrants Shipped From Valley To CA Have Flu Symptoms

Over a dozen immigrants shipped from the Rio Grande Valley to California have flu symptoms.

A Customs and Border Protection statement this weekend says 16-immigrants sent to San Diego last week have since been diagnosed with flu-like symptoms. It has not yet been established whether any of the 16-sick immigrants had any contact with 32 other sick immigrants at the main McAllen processing center including a Guatemalan teen who died last Monday.

The CBP statement also says all immigrants are medically screened prior to being transported and if they have symptoms they are not allowed to board the flight.